FY2022 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Lifted by Analyst

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

