FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Cut by Oppenheimer

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $11.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.61. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $242.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.