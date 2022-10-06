Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Visa by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 2,215,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,226,000 after buying an additional 1,323,542 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,786,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 577,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.