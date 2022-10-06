Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.19

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.19 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 25.85 ($0.31). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 25.93 ($0.31), with a volume of 199,697 shares traded.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.19. The stock has a market cap of £75.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,592.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.