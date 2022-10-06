General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Shares Up 20.4%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 212,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
General European Strategic Investments Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25.
About General European Strategic Investments
General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General European Strategic Investments (GESI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.