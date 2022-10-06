Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $9.43. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 70,837 shares.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
