Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $9.43. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 70,837 shares.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Genie Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

