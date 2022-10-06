Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

