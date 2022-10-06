Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $157.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

