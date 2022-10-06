Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 475,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

