Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.04 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.16 ($0.15). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,887 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.31.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

