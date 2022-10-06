Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $53.06

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $56.04. Glaukos shares last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 663 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.