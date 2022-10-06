Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 302,884 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
