Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 302,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.