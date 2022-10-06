Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.72

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.72 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.66). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,445 shares.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The stock has a market cap of £37.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.72.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Good Energy Group’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

