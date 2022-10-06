Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.12

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.12 and traded as low as C$65.97. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$67.09, with a volume of 213,073 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.86.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

