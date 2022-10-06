Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) vs. Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head to Head Comparison

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Green Earth Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $611.20 million 2.02 -$139.95 million ($0.26) -34.77 Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Earth Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.7% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Green Earth Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 3 0 2.75 Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -4.90% 12.58% 4.86% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, suggesting that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Green Earth Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. Its catalyst supports the production of plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications. This segment also provides zeolite-based emission control catalysts, which enable the removal of nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, as well as sulfur dioxide from fuels during the refining process. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

