GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.13). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,504 shares traded.
GRIT Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £561,514.00 and a P/E ratio of 557.50.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
