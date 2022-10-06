Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,766,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

