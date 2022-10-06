Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

