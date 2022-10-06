Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.53

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.53 and traded as high as $39.13. Haynes International shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 29,058 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $130.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

