HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EFL opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

