HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.
Electrovaya Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of EFL opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.
About Electrovaya
