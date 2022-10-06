Head-To-Head Analysis: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) versus Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Radius and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs 4.88% 2.95% 2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fast Radius and Proto Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.55 $5.95 million N/A N/A Proto Labs $488.10 million 2.15 $33.37 million $0.88 43.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fast Radius and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fast Radius currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.53%. Proto Labs has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Proto Labs.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Fast Radius on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

