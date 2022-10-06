Head-To-Head Comparison: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 23.93 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.45 $58.73 million $3.32 5.45

Analyst Recommendations

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.68%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 143.77% 16.48% 8.22% Bluegreen Vacations 8.26% 22.41% 5.48%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

