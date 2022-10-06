Head-To-Head Survey: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.42% 1.53% Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.11 $58.61 million $3.27 8.62 Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.05 $120.99 million $3.69 21.28

This table compares South Plains Financial and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. South Plains Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Plains Financial and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

