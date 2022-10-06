Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.15. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 119,118 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 price objective on Hemostemix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

