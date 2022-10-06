Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.52

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.52 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 143.93 ($1.74). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 83,683 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.59. The stock has a market cap of £190.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.53 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

