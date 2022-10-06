Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.0 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

