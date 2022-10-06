Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as low as $8.72. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 4,705 shares traded.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.50%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.