Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

