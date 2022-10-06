High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Tide by 6.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

