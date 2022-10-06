HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $365,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GameStop by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

GameStop Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $26.39 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

