Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.