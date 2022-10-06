Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 237,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

