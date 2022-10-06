Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.37

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.37 and traded as high as C$29.67. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.55, with a volume of 193,122 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.43.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.37.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.6100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Insider Transactions at Home Capital Group

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.