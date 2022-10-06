Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

