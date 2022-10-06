HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile
Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
