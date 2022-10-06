hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.52. hopTo shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 20,878 shares.

hopTo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

