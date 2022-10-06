HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $523.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

