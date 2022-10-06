Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.9 %

Huntsman stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

