Iain Ferguson Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($48,090.87).

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:CRST opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.97. The company has a market cap of £500.48 million and a PE ratio of -974.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

