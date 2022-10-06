Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.56

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.56 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.03). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 171.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 2,368,595 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.40 ($2.81).

Ibstock Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £686.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,142.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.34.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

Ibstock Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

