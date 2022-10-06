IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.
IF Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
