IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.