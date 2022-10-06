ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 50.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 230,999 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 294.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 176,830 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.1 %

About ImmunityBio

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

