Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.