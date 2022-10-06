Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.57

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.57 and traded as low as $64.16. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 159,192 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

