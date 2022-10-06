Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as low as C$2.00. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 13,134 shares trading hands.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.79 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

