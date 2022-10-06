Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Down 4.3%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 1,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Down 4.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.
About Ingenia Communities Group
Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages.
