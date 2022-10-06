Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.71.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
