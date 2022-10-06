Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

