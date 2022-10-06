InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.66. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 156,421 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

InnovAge Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.97 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Scully purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $3,709,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

