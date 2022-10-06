Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 79,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.