Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

IAS stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $5,214,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 319,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

